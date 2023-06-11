THOMAS C. CANTRELL, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, left on his final journey to his heavenly home on June 2, 2023, at home with his wife and son by his side. Although his passing leaves his loved ones with sorrow there is also joy in knowing he is in heaven. He was the son of the late Eddie J. Cantrell and Fern Osbourne of Kentucky. Thomas served in the Armed Forces from 1966 to 1969. He was a Ranger in the Alpha Rangers 16th. He was highly decorated for his bravery during wartime service, although he seldom mentioned that time of his life. He carried many emotional scars, and he didn't want any fanfare or military presence at his graveside service. He was a humble servant of God.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Jenny Cantrell, whom he met late in life but every day together was a love-filled gift to them both. Survived by his daughter, Faith Turner (Brian); granddaughters Gracie (Herbert) Bryanna and great-grandson Lewis of Chesapeake Bay, Va.; two sons, Tom Cantrell Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren Josh of Kentucky, Brian, Alaina and Ava of South Point, Ohio; brothers Eddie Cantrell of Arizona, Phil Ellis (Jessie) of Scottown Ohio; stepdaughters Polly Langdon (Bryan) and grandson Jensen, Julia Crager (Seth) and granddaughter Rylee and grandson Connor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
FREDERICK EUGENE WILSON, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.