THOMAS CURTIS WEBB, 79, of Ironton, husband of Janet Lavender Webb, died Nov. 22 at home. He retired from AK Steel as an electronics technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. The family requests if you would like to order flowers, please contact Fields Flower Shop, 1516 Central Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101, 800-233-3826 or 606-324-2184. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

