THOMAS E. “BUDDY” WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2020. He was born July 27, 1948, in Wayne County, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherrill and Louise Ward of Chesapeake, Ohio. Surviving include his wife, Vicki Ward, and children, Michael (Tessa) Ward, Joshua (Stephanie) Ward, Jack Matthew (Lisa) Dillon and Amy Dillon; grandchildren, Cody Ward, Maddie Ward, Harley Ward and Nicholas (Anyssa) Dillon; his fur family, Tahlula, Hank and Artemis. Buddy was a bookkeeper for Bonanza of WV, constituting of 16 stores all over the state. He was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He served there as member of the board, Sunday School Superintendent and Treasurer. After the church closed, he attended Defender United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Masons, Lodge No. 550. He loved his Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, attending as many games as possible. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Flannery officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude’s in his name: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

