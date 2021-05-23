THOMAS EARL OWENS, 59, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 27, 1961, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of the late James and Emma Sally Nease Owens. Mr. Owens graduated from Meigs High School Class of 1980, where he played baseball and was a left-handed pitcher. Mr. Owens retired 13 years ago due to his health and had previously worked for Walmart in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was given the gift of life at the Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., on September 15, 2017, by receiving a heart and the next day a kidney transplant, for which he and his family were grateful to the donor’s family. Tom never met a stranger, and he could go on forever talking about baseball, golf, fishing and hunting. He was an avid fan of the L.A. Dodgers and country music. He was a member of the Forrest Glen Church in Miller, Ohio. He is survived by his first-grade girlfriend and the love of his life for 33 years, his wife, Lisa; sons, Johnny Owens of Pomeroy, Ohio, and Julius (Megan) Koehler of Noblesville, Ind.; daughter, Julie (Brady) Hampton of London, Ohio; sister, Terri Hawley of Pomeroy, Ohio; a brother, Mike (Brenda) Owens of Anderson, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Trenton, Emma and Kastle Owens, Devon Koehler, Sophia Hampton, and Hayden and Noah Koehler; several nieces and nephews; and three special people who were there when they were needed: brother-in-law, Ed King, and friends, John and Connie Brumfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marcy Thompson; a brother, Patrick Owens; and an infant son, Trenton. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastors Charles Turley and Walter Woods officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Gabriel House of Care in memory of Tom Owens, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or by mailing to 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, in Tom’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roberts’ OT goal gives Herd first NCAA College Cup title
- Marshall, Indiana meet for NCAA Men's Soccer Championship
- Man convicted of incest to serve remainder of sentence in jail
- Fans near and far cheer on Herd in championship
- HANNAH ELIZABETH WALKER
- Police roundup: Investigations underway after Western Regional Jail inmate’s death
- 'Pillbillies,' 'Oxycotinville': Emails from drug exec reveal mockery of Appalachians
- Grant Traylor: NCAA title run shows Hamrick deserves extension
- Unemployment fraud rampant in WV, across US
- Community gathers to welcome home Marshall men’s soccer team, celebrate national title
Images
Collections
- Photos: Herd fans tailgate before NCAA College Cup final
- Photos: Marshall soccer defeats Indiana for national championship
- Photos: Marshall soccer fans celebrate in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer team returns from NCAA final
- Photos: "Hay Fever" premiere at Pullman Square
- Photos: Milton Elementary School 'Wax Museum'
- Photos: Relive the night Marshall won the NCAA men’s soccer championship
- Photos: 2021 WVGA Senior Open
- Photos: Grace Christian School conducts 2021 Commencement
- Photos: Fairland vs. Southeastern, baseball