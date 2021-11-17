THOMAS ELBERT WILLIAMS, 75, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Barbara Williams, died Nov. 15. He was an educator at Open Door School, Symmes Valley School District and Hannan Trace Elementary. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Fairview Baptist Church, Willow Wood, Ohio. Burial will be in Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 County Road 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you