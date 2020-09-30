THOMAS EUGENE ESKINS, of Patriot, Ohio, passed from this Earth on Monday, September 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, following a short illness. Tom was born August 28, 1933, in Charleston, West Virginia. Tom enjoyed nearly 39 years of marriage to his devoted wife, Winona Grubb Eskins. Tom’s parents were Howard and Olive Eskins, both deceased. His siblings were James Eskins, Barbara Burke, deceased. Sister Carol Stewart lives in Florida. Tom was the proud father of five children. They are Paul Eskins of Florida, David (Barbara) Eskins of Texas, Janet (Chris) Eberly and Tommy Eskins, both of Gulf Shores, Alabama. A daughter, Cindy Eskins, preceded her father in death. Tom had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. When Tom’s children were young, he coached several sports and also served for over 11 years as a Boy Scout leader. Tom and Winona both worked for Owens Glass in Huntington, West Virginia. After retiring, the couple enjoyed many years on the farm that is part of Winona’s family history. Also after retiring, Tom became passionately involved in weight lifting. He succeeded in winning multiple titles and continued to personally coach individuals who were interested in pursuing competition in this area. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of American Legion Post 0888. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at Reger Funeral Home and Chapel in Huntington, West Virginia, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon. Family members are welcome to arrive at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Jimmy Chapman at 12:30 p.m. in the Huxham-Grubb Family Cemetery on Overby Road in Huntington, West Virginia. Military rites will be observed. Tom’s family would like to thank the staffs of the Veteran Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia; of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington; and Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, West Virginia. A warm thank you to family and friends who reached out during this time is extended as well. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
