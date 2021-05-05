THOMAS GALLAGHER SMITH, 79, of Ironton, husband of Mary DelCheccolo Smith, died May 3 at home. He retired from Local Iron Foundry. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. May 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Welfare Mission, PO Box 692, Ironton, and/or Holy Family Catholic Church, 900 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

