THOMAS J. STAMPER, 81 of Ironton, widower of Daisy Kelley Stamper, died on March 18 at OSU Hospice Center, Columbus, Ohio. He retired from Callahan's. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 22 at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Donations may be made or to register as an organ donor at donatelife.ohio.gov.

