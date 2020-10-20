THOMAS MARK WOOD, 51, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Ann Mahurin Wood, died Oct. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a Tri-State radio personality. Drive-through visitation 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, where condolences may be passed to the family; private family funeral follows. www.slackandwallace.com.
