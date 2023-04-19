THOMAS R. SWORD, 95 of Sterling, Ohio, died April 17 in The Inn at CoalRidge in Wadsworth, Ohio. He retired from the utility department for the former Packaging Corporation of America. Funeral service will be at noon April 22 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Sword Cemetery. A visitation in Rittman, Ohio from 5 to 8 p.m. April 20 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Memorials may be made to MooseHeart Child City and School, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539, or Ohio's Hospice Lifecare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you