TIFFANY RENEE NICELY HOLLEY, 39 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at The Ohio State University James Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
She was born in Huntington, West Virginia on October 23, 1983. Tiffany was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Charlotte Burcham; paternal grandparents "PaPa" George William "Bill" Nicely; "Granny" Virginia Nicely, and Aunt Carolyn Nicely.
She leaves behind husband Roy Holley; son Kayden "Little Man" Nicely, whom she adored; mother Vanessa Nicely; father Daryl Nicely (Donna Scarberry); maternal grandfather "Poppy" Larry Burcham; stepdaughters Bree Holley (Randal Napier), and Shanna (Bradley) Wells; grandchildren Kylie and Korbyn, Gunner, Rowdy, Alianna, Gavin, Ryder, Maison, Keyla, and Mikey; sisters Bianca (Freddie) Sias, Jessica (Daniel) Edwards and Cindy (Kris Ferguson); Aunts Debbie Kay Nicely and Roxanne Cooper; Uncle James (DeLana) Burcham, Uncle Dewayne Nicely and cousins, Mike and Brenda Graham and Tammy Graham.
Tiffany was the manager as well as the heart and soul of Nicely's Towing. The employees loved and respected her. She was kind, loving and incredibly generous. She will be terribly missed by her employees LA Ferguson, Eugene Ferguson and Jason Wilson as well as loyal and lifelong friends, Stacey (Hulio) and Bobbie Kruel, of South Point, Ohio, Fred and Dalton Elkins of Chesapeake, Ohio and Joey Snider and Rhonda Damron, South Point, Ohio. She loved her community and its people.
Tiffany was a terrific cook, loved Christmas and was the life of the party wherever she went! She lit up the world with her big, joyous personality.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio with visitation two hours prior, from noon to 2 p.m. Following the service, Tiffany will be taken to her final resting place, Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, in a roll back truck that she spent many a day in. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ANNA BELLE GLENN, 77 of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Monday, December 19,…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.