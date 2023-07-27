TIMOTHY DEL CHECCOLO passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 26, 2023, at age 72. He was born on October 4, 1950, a long-time resident of South Point, Ohio. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Patti, his sister, Mary, his children, Amy, Tami, Kimberly, Michael, and Heather, and 16 grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips with his wife and friends. He was a wonderful conversationalist and enjoyed discussing scripture with his pastor, Joey, family, and friends. There will be a celebration of his life on August 19 at Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
