The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TIMOTHY DEL CHECCOLO passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 26, 2023, at age 72. He was born on October 4, 1950, a long-time resident of South Point, Ohio. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Patti, his sister, Mary, his children, Amy, Tami, Kimberly, Michael, and Heather, and 16 grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips with his wife and friends. He was a wonderful conversationalist and enjoyed discussing scripture with his pastor, Joey, family, and friends. There will be a celebration of his life on August 19 at Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you