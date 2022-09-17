TIMOTHY JOHN KAVANAGH, 57, of South Point, Ohio, father of Richard William and Steven M. Kavanagh, died Sept. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice. He was a heavy equipment operator. Military graveside service will be at noon Oct. 7 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.

