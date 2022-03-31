TIMOTHY LORENZO LAWRENCE, 68, of South Point, Ohio, died March 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired construction supply salesman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 4 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 at the church. Arrangements directed by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

