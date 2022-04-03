TIMOTHY LORENZO “TIM” LAWRENCE, 71, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born March 9, 1951, in Bloomington, Ind., the son of the late Richard and Freda Harding Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Cremeans Lawrence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington, with Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a retired construction supply salesman and a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church. Tim was also a minister, choir director, worship leader, had his pilot’s license and loved to golf. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Short Lawrence of South Point, Ohio; daughter, Kristin Corbin of Catlettsburg, Ky.; one son, Shane (Beth) Lawrence of Huntington; two brothers, Larry (Peggy) Lawrence of South Point, Ohio, and Joe (Beverly) Lawrence of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Madison and Isabella Hickey, Avery Corbin, Jaiden, Austin and Christian Lawrence; his dog, Chico; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four graduate from Cabell County drug court
- BUSINESS BEAT: Boots coming soon to downtown Huntington
- Lost Huntington: Chi-Chi’s Restaurant
- Marshall, C-USA reach resolution in lawsuit
- Victims speak out as ex-funeral home owner sentenced to prison in voyeurism case
- CHRISTIE LYNN GILLENWATER
- Ex-Barboursville firefighters plead guilty to destruction of property
- Huntington man faces life in prison for role in drug ring
- ‘The Big Three’: Popular Huntington musicians set to perform together
- Barboursville businesses help put Central Avenue on the map
Collections
- Photos: Marshall cheerleaders perform 2022 Nationals routine
- Photos: Marshall School of Pharmacy Spring Awards and Pinning Ceremony
- Photos: Marshall football spring practice, March 30th
- Photos: Goat Yoga at the Boyd County Expo Center
- Photos: Paws in the Park Easter egg hunt
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first spring practice
- Photos: Fallen Marine returns home
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo
- Photos: Huntington vs. South Charleston, baseball