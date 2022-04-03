TIMOTHY LORENZO “TIM” LAWRENCE, 71, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born March 9, 1951, in Bloomington, Ind., the son of the late Richard and Freda Harding Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry Cremeans Lawrence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington, with Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was a retired construction supply salesman and a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church. Tim was also a minister, choir director, worship leader, had his pilot’s license and loved to golf. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Short Lawrence of South Point, Ohio; daughter, Kristin Corbin of Catlettsburg, Ky.; one son, Shane (Beth) Lawrence of Huntington; two brothers, Larry (Peggy) Lawrence of South Point, Ohio, and Joe (Beverly) Lawrence of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Madison and Isabella Hickey, Avery Corbin, Jaiden, Austin and Christian Lawrence; his dog, Chico; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you