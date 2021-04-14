TIMOTHY MASON SELB, 77, of Ironton, husband of Suellen Marie Schmeisser Selb, died April 10. He was a former assistant vice president of commercial lending for First National Bank. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. April 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you