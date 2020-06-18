Essential reporting in volatile times.

TIMOTHY NEWTON LESTER, 69, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Timothy was born May 22, 1951, in Welch, West Virginia, a son to the late Orba F. and Charity (Bumgarner) Lester. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann McClellan Lester, whom he married September 26, 1991. Mr. Lester was a graduate of Fort Gay High School and attended Marshall University. He was a retired computer programmer. Mr. Lester enjoyed astronomy, hunting, fishing, music and history, and was a member of Knight of Columbus and St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church in Ironton, Ohio. He is survived by daughter, Tammy Perry of Chesapeake, Ohio; son, Thomas “Tom” (Robin) Lester of Clarksville, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Andrea “Andi” (Mark Farrow) Burton of Ironton, Ohio; sister, Debbie (Bill) Colvin of Fort Gay, W.Va.; brother, Terry (Lee Ann) Lester of Greensboro, N.C.; six grandchildren, Bridgett Perry, Ivy Farrow, Ian Farrow, Sayde Lester, Caila Rix and Destin Rix; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Woodland Cemetery with the Father David Huffman officiating. To follow the procession to the cemetery, please be at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, by 10:30 a.m. Saturday. To offer the Lester family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

