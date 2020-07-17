TIMOTHY VanBLARCUME, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 12 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 18 at Community Tabernacle Church, 214 Depot St., Coal Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock (Ohio) Cemetery. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
