TINA BUTCHER PRICE, age 56, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away after a lengthy illness with brain cancer on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 15, 1964, in Parkersburg, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Price; children, Dmitri, Vladimir and Maksim Price; parents, Peggy Butcher (Albert) Baker and Russell Butcher; sisters, Debbie Butcher, Tammy (Bubby) Jordan and Cindy Jones (Eric Hawthorne); nieces, Morgan Butcher and Danielle Jordan; nephews, Zach Jordan and Nick Jones; and numerous other family and friends. Tina graduated from Fairland High School in 1982, where she was a cheerleader, prom queen and fire queen. Tina also graduated from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, in 2009, earning her B.S. Degree in Human Resource Management. Tina was employed by Frost Brown Todd LLC as office manager. Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

