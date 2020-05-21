Essential reporting in volatile times.

TINA M. ROBERTS, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Roberts and Erma Roberts Dailey, and one sister, Theresa Roberts. Tina was a staff accountant with Stenger & Company in Westerville, Ohio. She was a treasured friend and member of the Wednesday Night Ladies’ Bible Study and will be remembered for her strength, sense of humor and huge heart. Tina is survived by one brother, Stephen (Joan) Roberts of Columbus, Ohio; her companion, Jimmy Ransbottom; one uncle, James Hall; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Duane Smith at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary, 3416 Co. Rd. 124, Chesapeake, OH 45619. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

