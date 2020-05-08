TODD ANTHONY BOGGS, 48, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Linda DePriest Boggs of Pedro, died May 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon May 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckhorn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

