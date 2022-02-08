TOM IRWIN, 81, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born June 9, 1940, in Huntington, to the late Harry and Marjorie Johnson Irwin. He graduated from Ohio State University as an electronic engineer. He started his career at WSAZ and went on to enjoy a long career at Marshall University with the Instructional TV Dept. and later retired from Marshall University. He was a Navy Veteran. Tom’s interests were electronics, reading, hamm radio and movies. He is survived by one brother, Jack (Rita) Irwin; one sister, Carol (Rick) Graham; four nephews, J.L. (Amy) Irwin, H.R. (Becky) Irwin, Doug (Tiffany) Graham and Jay (Ali) Graham; one niece, Christina (Mike) Rowe; several nieces and nephews; special cousin, Bob (Lynn) Foraker; and special caregivers, Carol Graham and Terry and Beverly Spears, who cared for him for years. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

