TONI DODSON VULHOP, 57, of Ironton, wife of Randy Vulhop, died Dec. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be noon Dec. 17 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
