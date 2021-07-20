TONY LEE THOMPSON, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 18 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
