TONY LEE THOMPSON, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on December 7, 1959, in Huntington, to the late Joe and Mary Booth Thompson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Richard, George, Michael and Joe Jr. Thompson; and two sisters, Wanda Thompson and Corene Osburn. He was the owner of Thompson Landscaping. He is survived by his wife, Sherri Bailey Thompson, of 36 years; two brothers, Charlie (Maxine) and Don (Hattie) Thompson; two sisters, Doris (Gary) Taylor and Sue Thompson (Earl); several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Becky and Darren Morgan; and special niece, Madison Olivia Morgan. A special thank you to the many doctors of HIMG, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the ICU entire staff. Another thanks to the most notable, the cafeteria staff. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Jason Cleve officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

