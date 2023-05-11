TONYA SUE LEWIS, 57 of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Arbors of Gallipolis. She was born May 27, 1965, in Proctorville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Lewis. Tonya is survived by her son, Brian (Jessica) Adkins; daughter Jennifer Adkins; two grandchildren, Emma and Ozzie; mother Virginia Saunders; brother Walter Lewis; sister Bambi Lewis and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. At the request of family, there will be no services. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

