TRACIE SHEPHARD, 49, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday July 19, 2022, in Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, Ind. She was born April 16, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Shephard; grandson Shawn Bills; parents Wes and Judy Shephard; brother Ron (Lee Ann) Shephard; sister Leah Steger; one nephew, Jeremy; one niece, Heather and her three children. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

