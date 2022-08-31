Trenton Andrew Baumgard
TRENTON ANDREW BAUMGARD, 22, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 30, 2000. He graduated from Fairland High School in 2018 with honors and was a member of IUPAT local 1072. Trenton was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Lois Baumgard. He is survived by his wife Destiny Smith Baumgard; parents Brian and Tracey Michael Baumgard; paternal grandfather Robert Baumgard; maternal grandmother Teressa Swann Clark; maternal grandfather Charles "Took" Michael; sister Tiffany (Mitchell) Waggoner; four brothers, Dylan Baumgard, Owen Baumgard, Connor Baumgard; Wesley (Alexa) Robinette; four nephews Carter, Myles, Cohen and Ryder; mother-in-law and father-in-law Brandy and Jamie Budd; brothers-in-law Mason and Brayden Budd; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday September 1, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Father Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be on Wednesday August 31, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

