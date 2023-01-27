TRESSA JEAN "JEANNIE" DENNISON BANAEI, 69 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. She was born January 12, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Emza Clovis and Irene Dennison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimbo" Dennison. She is survived by her loving family, her husband Hadi Banaei, daughter and son-in-law Donelle and Doug Wood of Portsmouth, Ohio, Justin Dennison of St. Mary's, W.Va. and Taylor Banaei of Chesapeake; a sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Dan Gillespie of Huntington; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Bob and Kathy Dennison of Channahon, Ill., David and Christi Dennison of Louisville, Ky., and Penny Dennison of Huntington; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Recovery Point at recoverypointwv.org.
Friends are welcome to join the family from 6 to 10 p.m. at Boots, Spirits and Feeds, 411 9th Street, Huntington.
