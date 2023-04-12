TRINA DENISE TAYLOR, 61 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 10 in Arbors at Gallipolis. There will be a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 15 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WVU women’s basketball: Were Carey or Stephens considered in hiring process?
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses open in downtown Huntington
- Exercise trail's opening marks progress for Grand Patrician project
- Kindred Communications begins a new chapter in its history
- Upcoming dates for local high school proms, graduations
- Lunsford lifts Lincoln County past Midland with walkoff shot
- Coopers Rock State Forest to receive $10M in upgrades
- Knights beat Highlanders 4-0, but lose star player
- Chuck Landon: There's another Pennington in the house
- E-cigarette settlement approved by Cabell BOE
Collections
- Photo: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Grand Patrician Resort walking and exercise trail
- Photos: Operation Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Lincoln County tops Cabell Midland, 1-0
- Photos: City of Huntington hires six probationary firefighters
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 8, 2023
- Photos: Ceredo Wellness Center "life bouquet" art event
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 10, 2023
- Photos: Spring Break STEAM activity at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center
- Photos: High school softball, Fairland vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: High school softball, Cabell Midland vs. Huntington