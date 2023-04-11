Troy Lee Shockley

TROY LEE SHOCKLEY, 54 of South Point, Ohio, passed away April 8, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Gearld Shockley Sr. of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Pattsie Sexton Parsons. He was also preceded in death by sister Dreama Williams and brother Gearld Shockley Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dreama Faye Perry Shockley; two daughters, Candace Brumfield (Jon) and Destiny Taylor (Seth); three grandchildren, Faythe, Ryden, and Willow Brumfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Christy Eaches officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

