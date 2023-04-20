TYLER WEBB, 28 of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Regina Webb of Chesapeake and Chris Webb of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died April 13. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 21 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

