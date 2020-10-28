Essential reporting in volatile times.

VELDA CLINE, 87, of Ironton, wife of Cecil Cline, died Oct. 25 in Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6, First United Methodist Church, Ironton. The service will be livestreamed at the church’s Facebook page. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, Ohio.

