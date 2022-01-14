VERA M. FOX, 96, of Burlington, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in Heartland of Riverview. She was born in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Elbert and Olga Adkins. Her husband, Clarence “Jack” Fox, also preceded her in death, along with five sisters, Marie, Opal, Blanche, Edith and Leona; and seven brothers, Robert Lee, Orville, Ersie, Ollin, Cornis Harold, Delmar and Paris Bee. She is survived by two sisters, Louise Adkins, with whom she made her home, and Betty Adkins of Wayne; one granddaughter, Karen and Gene; special nephew and niece, Eugene and Emma of Kingsville, Md., and Winifred; caregivers, David and Winifred; and many beloved nieces and nephews, too many to name. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, for graveside services at Everett Adkins Cemetery officiated by brothers Emual Adkins and Donald Hager.
