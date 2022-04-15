VERBIE KATHERN LUNDY BROCK, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Donald Leslie Brock, died April 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Branch Church Children’s Ministry, 2072 County Road 31, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you