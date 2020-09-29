Essential reporting in volatile times.

VERNA CAMPBELL THOMAS, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born June 29, 1934, in Williamson, W.Va. She was a graduate of Vinson High School and a former C&P Telephone Operator. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ruth Campbell; one son, Scott Thomas; three sisters, Mildred Campbell, Carol Jane Miller and Ann Penvose; and one brother, Dick Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack Thomas; two sons, Jim Thomas of Proctorville, Ohio, and Steve (Connie) Thomas of Delaware; four grandchildren, Sheena Thomas, Corey Thomas, Spencer Thomas and Bonnie Thomas; one sister, Jackie Blevins of Ceredo, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

