VERNA ELLIS, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Doris Wickline Newman; husband, Ronald L. Ellis; brother, Charles Newman Jr.; and two sisters, Thelma Perry and Linda Leffingwell. Verna is survived by two sons, Ronald (Marsha) Ellis Jr. and Randy Ellis (Dannette Knipp); one grandson, Charles Ellis; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

