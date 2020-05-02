VERNA MAE SLOAN, 104, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of James Sloan, died April 29 at Harbor Health Care. She was retired from Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service will take place 2 p.m. May 2 at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. May 2 at Phillips Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Church of Christ Food Pantry or Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

