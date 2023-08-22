The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VESTA MAE FLOYD, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry G. Floyd. She was a wonderful wife and homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, croqueting, and music. A private family burial will be at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

