VICKI LYNN NAPIER, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Larry Daniel Napier, died May 19. She was an office manager for Riedel Wilks Building Structures. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tunnels to Towers, Golden Girls or Facing Hunger. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

