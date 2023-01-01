VICTORIA "VICKI" ANN BROWNING, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away December 21, 2022, in Schertz, Texas. She was born Victoria Ann Del Checcolo on December 18, 1936, to Victor Joseph and Armella Katheryn Del Checcolo of Ashland, Kentucky.

Vicki was a beautiful and kind person with a great sense of humor who loved music and dancing. She was a 1954 graduate of Saint Joseph High School. After high school, she worked in the clerical field. Vicki married Benjamin David Southers in 1955 and they had five children. In 1976, she married her forever love, Carl Albert Browning. Vicki often told people "Queen" Victoria married "Prince" Albert.

