VICTORIA "VICKI" ANN BROWNING, 86, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away December 21, 2022, in Schertz, Texas. She was born Victoria Ann Del Checcolo on December 18, 1936, to Victor Joseph and Armella Katheryn Del Checcolo of Ashland, Kentucky.
Vicki was a beautiful and kind person with a great sense of humor who loved music and dancing. She was a 1954 graduate of Saint Joseph High School. After high school, she worked in the clerical field. Vicki married Benjamin David Southers in 1955 and they had five children. In 1976, she married her forever love, Carl Albert Browning. Vicki often told people "Queen" Victoria married "Prince" Albert.
Carl, her daughter Rebecca Lynn Hunter, son Joseph Alan Southers, and brother Tommy Del Checcolo proceeded her in death.
She is survived by her oldest son Stephen (Louise) Southers of Jacksonville, Fla., daughter Jennifer (Bill) Houston of Schertz, Texas, and son Jeffrey (Keira) Southers of Tokyo, Japan and stepchildren Carla (Greg) Conley of Flatwoods, Ky., Jim (Julie) Browning of Flatwoods, Ky., Kelly (Jack) Webb of Russell, Ky., and Kevin Browning of Russell, Ky.
She is also survived by her sister, Mary Smith, and brother Tim (Patti) Del Checcolo. Vicki was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Amy Chesney, Alex (Kaitlin) and Abby Hunter, Billy and Emily Houston, Jasmine and Jason Southers, Tyler and Tess (Allen) Webb, Calen Conley, Haley (Zach) McKeekin, Hilary Conley, Beth Browning, Sarah (Mack) Rucker, Craig (Haley) Browning and Grace Browning. She has 10 great-grandchildren: Amber, Chelsea, Jackson, Gabriella, Emma, Liam, Jasmine, Lydia, River and Skye. Linda McComas, a very close family member and friend, was like a daughter to Victoria.
Funeral service will be at noon, Saturday January 14, 2023, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Jim Browning officiating. Vicki will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Victoria requested donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers. To offer condolences, please visit www.traceybrammerfh.com.
