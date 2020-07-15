Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


VICTORIA ELLEN MURRAY CRAIG, of Richmond, Va., went to be with The Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Henry Craig; son, Andrew Craig; granddaughter, Grace Craig; brothers, Rodger (Debi) Murray and James Murray; sister, Kathy Murray; niece, Nakya (Chris) Clark; great-nieces, Amber (Caleb) Rich and D’Anna (Dylan) Mallory; great-nephews, Marq Keen and Cayden Clark; great-great-niece, Kinsley Mallory; and great-great-nephew, Wyatt Rich; and many cousins. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patty Murray; and brother, Harold Murray. The family wants to express their appreciation to Jean Morgan for her selfless friendship for Vicki through the years, and especially during Vicki’s recent lengthy medical struggles. There will be graveside services at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Vicki’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.