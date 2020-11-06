VICTORIA KELLY-MOORE, 53, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at SMMC. She was born on December 19, 1966, in Ashland, Ky. She was raised in multiple cities across the state of WV, with Ceredo-Kenova and Sistersville being two most dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Kelly; cherished sister-in-law, Sally Lloyd; father-in-law, Joseph Moore Sr.; and mother-in-law, Ruth Moore. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Kelly; daughter, Amber Kelly; husband, Joseph Moore Jr.; two stepdaughters, Caitlin Arthur (Eric) and Alex Moore; two brothers, Glen Kelly (Cindy) and John Kelly (Kim); four nieces and nephews, Erin Stephens (Shannon), Tyler Lloyd, C.G. Kelly and John David Kelly; as well as many other wonderful family and friends, including lifelong companion, Candie Armstrong, who served as more of a sister. She held a BA through Marshall and a MSW through WVU. She held her career as social worker and life calling in behavioral health and addiction counseling very close to her heart. Victoria enjoyed music and shared her beautiful voice in both church choirs and local bands; to hear her sing was a true blessing. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life, and she was active in her church, First Presbyterian Church of Kenova. She was quite the football fan and showed it by bleeding green for the Marshall Thundering Herd and rooting for those Mile-High Denver Broncos. Victoria was captivated by the beauty that only the WV Mountains could hold and very much enjoyed trout fishing, especially with her beloved husband, Joe. Services will be held at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Family will be accepted at 2 p.m., along with a public visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Richwood, W.Va., on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Victoria’s name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JANICE MAE CALDWELL
- New faces to fill Huntington City Council
- Wayne County elects first Republican delegate since 1922
- KIMBERLY SUE WORKMAN
- ROBERT LEE SCITES
- Two more virus-related deaths reported in Cabell County
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect in Prichard caught after police chase
- Chuck Landon: Marshall vs. BYU would be perfect matchup
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
Images
Collections
- Photos: Trump Train in Wayne
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: Trick-or-Treat in Huntington
- Photos: W.Va. State Cross Country Championships
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: Rose Cutting Giveaway at Ritter Park
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Election Day
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS