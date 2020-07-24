Essential reporting in volatile times.

VIRGINIA ANN “JENNY” McMILLIAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born October 7, 1961, in Cabell County, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Davis Jr.; aunt, Sadie Mae Gates; cousins, Frances Fillinger and Susan Tredway; and special brother, Richard Davis. She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” McMillian; five children, Michael and Andrea Poe, Gerald and Aimee McMillian and Agnes Sexton; eight grandchildren, Sebastian, Julian, Michael, Alexandria, Hunter, Abigail, Julia and Brentley; one brother, Tommy Davis; and one sister, Mary Ener. She was a staff member for Painters District Council No. 53. Jenny was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

