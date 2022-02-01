VIRGINIA ANN MORGAN NORRIS, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Elmer R. Norris, died Jan. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Graveside service will be noon Feb. 1 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There is no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Creek Christian Academy, 4824 SR 141, Ironton 45638. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you