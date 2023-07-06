After a short illness, our dear mother, VIRGINIA ELIZABETH MURDOCK CHANDLER passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 99-years and 10 months. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Paul Chandler.
She is survived by three children, Rebecca Chandler Hughes (Patrick), Paul W. Chandler (Marsha) and Susan Chandler Dover (Steve); seven grandchildren, Ginny Hughes Overbeck (Kevin), Nathan Hughes (Tiffany), Natalie Hughes Belville (Chad), Jamie Chandler (Joleana), Megan Kovach, Alex Kovach and Kristen Kovach; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney and Morgan Belville, Peyton and Kennedy Hughes, Dawson Overbeck, Elena and Evan Chandler and Robbie Warrick.
