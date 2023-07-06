The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After a short illness, our dear mother, VIRGINIA ELIZABETH MURDOCK CHANDLER passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 99-years and 10 months. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Paul Chandler.

She is survived by three children, Rebecca Chandler Hughes (Patrick), Paul W. Chandler (Marsha) and Susan Chandler Dover (Steve); seven grandchildren, Ginny Hughes Overbeck (Kevin), Nathan Hughes (Tiffany), Natalie Hughes Belville (Chad), Jamie Chandler (Joleana), Megan Kovach, Alex Kovach and Kristen Kovach; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney and Morgan Belville, Peyton and Kennedy Hughes, Dawson Overbeck, Elena and Evan Chandler and Robbie Warrick.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you