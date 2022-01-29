VIRGINIA FAYE GARLIC, 90, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on August 9, 1931, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Willie and Helen Edwards Hesson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Garlic; brother, Charles Hesson; and sister, Mae Gibson. She was a retired Postmaster from Crown City Post Office and a member of Rome Church of Christ. She is survived by one daughter, Angie (Rod) Dunfee; grandchildren, Ginny Dunfee and Josh (Danyelle) Dunfee; great-grandchildren, Larkyn and Davis Dunfee; two sisters, Margaret (Jim) Wilgus and Rosemary Callicoat; and several nieces and nephews. Public graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Crown City Cemetery with Minister Chris French officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

