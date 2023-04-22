VIRGINIA LEE FUGITT CARROLL, 86 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on April 21, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1936 in Ashland, Ky., to the late Paul Fugitt and Mary Wallace Fugitt Bassham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Carroll, two brothers, Michael and Robert Fugitt and her stepfather Charles Bassham
She retired from Scott Orthopedics, was formerly a purchasing clerk for Ashland Oil Inc., a credit manager for C.H. Parsons and also worked also for River Cities Anesthesia. Virginia was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church where she was the organist for 61 years. She also was a member of the Rose Hill Rosettes and the Red Hat Society.
Virginia is survived by her son, David Carroll of South Point, Ohio; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Johnson and husband Tom of Proctorville, Ohio; a sister, Deloras Spradlin of Ashland, Ky.; grandchildren Dr. Ryan Carroll of Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth Carroll Adkins and husband Zack of Proctorville, Ohio, Nicholas Dillon and wife Anyssa of Georgia, Isabella Carroll of South Point, Ohio, and Brynne Carroll of South Point, Ohio; a great-grandson, Noah Scott Adkins; and Steve Evans and wife Stacie of Ashland, Ky., who she considered her bonus son.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, and will be officiated by Dr. Matt Shamblin. Entombment will be on Monday at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family will receive friends at Rose Hill Baptist Church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers friends may make donation to the Clayton and Virginia Carroll Scholarship Fund at Rose Hill Christian School, 1001 Winslow Road, Ashland, KY, 41102.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mehiar El-Hamdani, Dr. Michelle M. Worthy, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, St. Mary's Oncology, Wyngate of Proctorville and her caregivers Mary Wright and Darlene Cooper for the excellent care of their mother.
