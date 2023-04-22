Virginia Lee Fugitt Carroll
VIRGINIA LEE FUGITT CARROLL, 86 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House on April 21, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1936 in Ashland, Ky., to the late Paul Fugitt and Mary Wallace Fugitt Bassham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Carroll, two brothers, Michael and Robert Fugitt and her stepfather Charles Bassham

She retired from Scott Orthopedics, was formerly a purchasing clerk for Ashland Oil Inc., a credit manager for C.H. Parsons and also worked also for River Cities Anesthesia. Virginia was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church where she was the organist for 61 years. She also was a member of the Rose Hill Rosettes and the Red Hat Society.

