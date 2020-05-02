VIRGINIA MAE CAZIN THUMA, 93, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in the King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. The Red Jacket, W.Va., native was born May 11, 1926, to the late John and C. Florence Marshall Cazin and preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Riter Thuma, on June 2, 2002, after 48 years of marriage. Virginia was a graduate of Man High School and attended Ohio University Southern. She retired in 1989 as an accountant for the Dow Chemical Company after 20 years of service; was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); and a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. She attended First United Methodist Church, Ironton, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Bill Holcomb. Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Richard (Betty) Murray of South Point, Ohio; a daughter, Bonnie (Jay) Henn of Woodbridge, Va.; two granddaughters, Elyse (Jacob) Bruton and Jennifer Murray; a great-granddaughter, K’Lee Murray; a great-grandson, Hayden Bruton; a stepson, David (Jackie) Thuma of Ironton, Ohio; a brother, Leon (Marie) Cazin of Robinette, W.Va.; and a special friend, Patty (Chris) Payne Gleichauf of Ironton, Ohio. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, with Pastor Sam Peters officiating. Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Harvest For the Hungry, 101 N. 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638, or the Daughters of the American Revolution, Guardian Trust Fund, 1776 D Street, Washington, DC 20006. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. To make online condolences to the Thuma family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
