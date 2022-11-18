VIRGINIA MAE DUNFEE MAYNARD, 93, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away at 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia. Born December 27, 1928, in Crown City, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wilber and Lillias Sims Williams. She retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center. Virginia is deeply loved and survived by three children: Harold (Sandy) Montgomery, of Gallipolis, Ohio, Karen (Wilbur) VanMatre, of Pomeroy, Ohio, and Rodney (Angie) Dunfee, of Crown City, Ohio; four grandchildren: Lorna (Greg) Atkins, Kristi (Scott) Powell, Ginny Dunfee, and Joshua (Danyelle) Dunfee; five greatgrandchildren: Sarah (Kyle) Burnett, Kelsie (Matthew) Keesee, Grace Sydnor, Larkyn Dunfee, and Davis Dunfee; one great-great grandchild, Brooks Burnett; and two more on the way. Her siblings, Eugene (Alice) Williams, Carolyn (Larry) Church, and Cheryl (Ralph) Williams, also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dunfee; her second husband, Mason Maynard; and a sister, Betty Long. A public graveside service with Rev. Aaron Young officiating will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in the Crown City Cemetery. Josh Dunfee, Davis Dunfee, Scott Powell, Greg Atkins, Matthew Keesee, Kyle Burnett, and Ryan Boso will serve as casketbearers. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is entrusted with the arrangements.
